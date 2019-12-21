Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Loews Co. (NYSE:L) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

L opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,498 shares of company stock worth $991,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,100,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after buying an additional 368,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Loews by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,868,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,175,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Loews by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,435,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,372,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loews (L)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com