LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 39.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

