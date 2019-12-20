LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOGM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of LOGM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 81.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?