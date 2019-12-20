LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

LogMeIn stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Barclays PLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?