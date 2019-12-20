Loki Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005746 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $18,050.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01787405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02612209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00653427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013960 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,743,164 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.