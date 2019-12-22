Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $874.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.12 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 265.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 93.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 452,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 223.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 111,872 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

