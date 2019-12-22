Loop Capital Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $27,315,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,513,964 shares of company stock valued at $196,498,732. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after acquiring an additional 993,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 289.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,220 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 187,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

