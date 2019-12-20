Loop Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $194.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

