Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

