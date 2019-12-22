Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of LOVE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 193.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 152.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

