LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 530,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,655. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

