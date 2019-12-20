Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 11,915 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 55,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

