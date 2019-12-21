Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com