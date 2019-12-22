Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Luxfer by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Luxfer by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE LXFR opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $503.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

