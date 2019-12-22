LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159,305 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

