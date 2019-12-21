MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $24.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

MGNX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 639,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,495. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 32.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 224,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 90.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

