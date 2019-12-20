MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

MGNX opened at $10.96 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

