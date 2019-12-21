Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).