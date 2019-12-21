Maecenas Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.01183631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.