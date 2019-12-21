Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE:MMP opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $764,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

