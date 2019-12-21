Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi Sells 114,900 Shares

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$73.68. 2,126,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$57.34 and a 1-year high of C$76.11. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.51.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Magna International’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

