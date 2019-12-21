Mainframe Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $24.43 and $5.60. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $747,090.00 worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mainframe has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Mainframe

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,867,344,815 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

