Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

MNSB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.86. 7,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,632. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $188.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

