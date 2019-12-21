Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $488.16 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $488.16 or 0.06785593 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, OKEx, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Maker has traded down 4% against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $488.16 million and $4.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, DDEX, BitMart, OKEx, GOPAX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.