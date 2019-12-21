Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Trading Up 1.5%

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.95), approximately 18,619 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.84).

The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million and a PE ratio of 32.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

