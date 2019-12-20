Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.08

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 1376927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?