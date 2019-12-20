Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $45,125.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,119 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,172.43.

On Thursday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $171,810.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $85,078.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,677 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,148.39.

Shares of MCHX opened at $3.87 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $166.77 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marchex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

