Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:MMI opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $621,715 over the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

