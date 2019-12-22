Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 11.8%

Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE) traded down 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 521,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 337% from the average session volume of 119,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

