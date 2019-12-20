MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $410.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.50.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $376.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,039. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.32 and a 200-day moving average of $356.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $199.04 and a 12 month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 60.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?