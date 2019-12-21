Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Nomura

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by Nomura from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.64.

MAR opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.63. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,656 shares of company stock valued at $14,685,436 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest