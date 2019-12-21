Marriott Vacations Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,660 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,975% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,220.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $191,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,062. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $129.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?