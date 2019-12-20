Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.23.

NYSE:MLM traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $274.65. 2,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

