Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $135.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

