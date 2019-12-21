Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $79,645.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Masimo stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

