Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 174669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mason Graphite from C$0.90 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

Mason Graphite Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

