Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,293 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

