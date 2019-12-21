Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.05. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

