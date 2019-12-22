Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

MTNB stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

