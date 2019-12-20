Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 1,557,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $822.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Economic Reports