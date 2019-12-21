Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:MEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Also, Director Jay O. Rothman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $1,242,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com