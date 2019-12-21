McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,426,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 9,973,180 shares.The stock last traded at $1.08 and had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 18.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in McDermott International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 62,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in McDermott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 194,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McDermott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

