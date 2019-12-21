Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

MCD opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.65. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

