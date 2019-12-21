MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MXDHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com