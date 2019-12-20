Medgold Resources (CVE:MED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Medgold Resources Corp (CVE:MED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 80000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,484,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,046.42.

About Medgold Resources (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties primarily in Serbia. It explores for gold, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project that comprises a block of two contiguous claims, including Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Ducat totaling 192 square kilometers; and five granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 570 square kilometers located in the Serbo-Macedonian Massif belt, Serbia.

