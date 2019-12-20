Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

