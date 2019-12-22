MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Up 652.6% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 810.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 652.6% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $159,546.00 and approximately $4,804.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.