MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MNOV opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MediciNova by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index