Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 422 ($5.55) to GBX 457 ($6.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Mediclinic International to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mediclinic International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 392.20 ($5.16).

Shares of MDC stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.34) on Wednesday. Mediclinic International has a 1 year low of GBX 288.30 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.40 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 344.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Mediclinic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

