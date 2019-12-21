Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.42.

MDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.74. 10,323,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,941. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094,852 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 46.0% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

